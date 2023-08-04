Friday evening First To Know forecast (08/04/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weekend rain and thunderstorm pattern will be somewhat erratic, driven by clumps of disturbed weather that move from the Tennessee Valley southeast into Georgia. The strength and form of these, and the locations where they go, will determine how many showers and storms will form around the state line region Saturday morning through Sunday evening. During breaks of sunshine in the afternoons, temperatures will climb to hot levels in the mid 90s. However, for areas with extensive cloud cover or frequent rain occurrence, high temperatures will be lower. Morning temps will start off in the low to mid 70s both weekend mornings. Next week, upper-level high pressure will persist, keeping high temps above average, with another batch of scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoons.

Storms that form can cause hefty wind gusts and downpours that can cause spotty, nuisance-type flooding.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist