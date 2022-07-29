Friday evening First To Know forecast (07/29/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There will be fewer impacts from rain and thunderstorms in the eastern Big Bend this evening. Scattered pockets of rain and storms are around tri-state counties and the U.S. 319 corridor, mostly moving northeast with downpours and lightning. There won't be many intense storms but some of them can cause a quick soaking. Evening temps outside of rainy areas will stay warm, falling into the 80s and reaching the mid 70s overnight. High pressure will bring a decreased rain coverage trend for the weekend, limiting rain and storms to isolated pop-up development. Highs will make a run toward the middle 90s except at the immediate coast. Sunday's weather will be similar, with few storms amid areas of sunshine and clouds.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist