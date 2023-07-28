Friday evening First To Know forecast (07/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropical moisture connected to a low-pressure center near Jacksonville has sparked numerous areas of rain and showers in the I-75 region, and supporting pop-up rain and storms near the coast. Areas around Highway 319 west to the Georgia Wiregrass region are drier with a persistent northeast wind pattern. The system and its moisture will keep considerable cloudiness around tonight, with passing showers through midnight. Temperatures will vary depending on rain coverage, with 80s this evening in dry locations and 70s with rain. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Sunshine will break through layers of clouds Saturday, allowing temps to warm into the low to mid 90s, but the lingering moisture will help kick off around round of scattered to locally numerous showers and storms. Next week appear to stay on the hot side, with spots of showers and storms possible each day which would factor into how high the readings can get; mid to upper 90s will be the general expectation with heat-index values around or above 105°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist