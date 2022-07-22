TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of rain and thunder are more widespread in the western counties, closer to a disturbance in the Deep South. A separate disturbance in the Atlantic will influence a downward trend in rain coverage, reduced to scattered activity for the region Saturday afternoon. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 70s with diminishing rain and thunderstorms and broken cloudiness. There will be times of sunshine before patchy showers and storms develop, so highs can top out in the lower to mid 90s. Some local downpours are possible. Sunday will feature a broader scattering of showers and storms with highs close to average in the lower 90s with periodic sunshine. Next week will have near-average levels of heat, humidity, and daily afternoon showers and storms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist