Friday evening First To Know forecast (07/21/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The blazing heat has pushed afternoon temps today toward 100° and feels-like values in the Big Bend closer to 110°. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings cover most local counties through the early evening. However, southern Georgia counties near the I-75 corridor and the Alapaha River will be closer to a zone of rain and storms that will trigger local showers and briefly strong thunderstorms this evening and late tonight. Towns affected by rain will turn cooler faster, while most tri-state and northern Florida areas will go without. Temps there will stay warmer late into the night, with readings in the 80s and eventually reaching mid and upper 70s for lows. The weekend provides higher chances for scattered showers and storms to shave a little bit off the heat, but southern areas will still be hotter than average with isolated showers during the day. The front causing the uptick in rain action will slip south Saturday night and Sunday, providing broader cloud and rain coverage with lower high temps as a result.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist