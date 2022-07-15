TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Earlier showers have left a veil of clouds around the region which has suppressed afternoon thunderstorm action. There will still be a few areas of showers and storms re-developing before sundown, especially in the Three Rivers and the Suwannee River areas, as well as offshore in Apalachee Bay. As has been the case in the last few days, locally heavy activity with frequent lightning are possible, but the development will remain widely scattered this evening. Forecast temps will hover in the 80s, then fall into the mid 70s later tonight, reaching lows in the low 70s. A bit of dry air will reach southern Georgia, where weekend rain chances are decreased, but many areas south of the state line will still run a higher chance for passing showers and storms both weekend days, with some sunshine mixed in between. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90° both Saturday and Sunday. It will become less active rain-wise next week as a more afternoon-focused rain pattern resumes with highs getting closer to the mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist