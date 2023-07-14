Friday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/14/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The week is ending on a mostly overcast note this evening with a few pop-up storms across the region. The increased cloud cover has helped keep the Big Bend and Southern Georgia in the 80s today. Leftover storms will begin to dissipate some by midnight, before storms become more scattered early tomorrow morning. Scattered storms persist throughout the entire day tomorrow, with some areas picking up on locally heavy rainfall. Up to 2-4 inches of rain is possible in western portions of the area, with a Flood Watch in effect until 8pm Saturday. Remember to turn around don't drown if you encounter a flooded roadway. Cloud cover tomorrow will help keep highs in the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible.

The beginning part of next week will feature a pattern change, with the an upper level trough bringing us wet weather now lifting and making way for a high pressure system to move in from the west. This will help dry out the region going into the middle part of next week, with highs creeping back up into the upper 90s. Feel-like temperatures will soar into the triple digits, making for a dangerously hot stretch. Remember to wear light-colored clothes, limit your outdoor exposure, and drink plenty of water to keep yourself cool. We will continue to track the latest on this upcoming heat wave here at ABC 27.