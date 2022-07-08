TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Late-afternoon and evening showers and storms will favor counties around and east of I-75, and a few Big Bend locations near the sea breeze zone. The same hazards as the last few afternoons exist, with locally heavy rain, modestly gusty trends, and lightning. Activity will decrease as the night goes on. Evening temps will depend on areas of rain, but in general, readings will fall through the 80s and bottom out in the mid 70s. Saturday will feature a blend of clouds and sun with more showers and storms forming by mid-afternoon, with possible gusty storms and problematic downpours. Rain coverage is set to reach peak levels Sunday and Monday with times of steady rain and occasionally heavy rain. Rain totals will be 1-3" over several days with isolated higher amounts in south-central and southeastern Georgia.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist