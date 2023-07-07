Friday evening First To Know forecast (07/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The latest round of scattered showers and storms is underway, with action spread around in varying pockets and mainly moving east with local downpours and frequent lightning. A couple of the storms will cause some stronger wind gusts, but severe weather in general will be quite limited. The presence of these can still disrupt outdoor plans for the evening until they dissipate after sunset. Partial clearing is forecast overnight with lows in the mid 70s. The storm cycle gets revived by early Saturday afternoon after a few hours of sunshine and heating; highs will top out in the mid 90s again before any areas of rain form. Sunday will be quite similar, with a couple more strong or severe storms possible in southern Georgia supported by a nearby front. Broader rain and storm coverage is anticipated Monday which should push high temps into a lower range around 90°, but the typical scattered nature of showers and storms will resume by midweek with hot conditions continuing.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist