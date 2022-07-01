TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening's scattered showers and storms will tend to move east or northeast and become focused across southern Georgia and Florida Suwannee River regions. Locally heavy rain and occasional lightning will accompany these storms, which should diminish later tonight. A partly clear sky is forecast overnight with lows near average in the low to mid 70s. The holiday weekend's pattern will be like what we've seen all week: A blend of sun and clouds in the morning, developing scattered showers and thunderstorms in the thick of the afternoon heating with downpours, lightning, and modestly gusty winds. Rain will affect different areas at different times of day all weekend. High temps all weekend will range from near 90° to the low 90s, and some spots closer to 95° if sunshine prevails.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist