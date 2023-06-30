Friday evening First To Know forecast (06/30/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While there is broad sunshine late this afternoon and areas of clear sky stretching into the evening, we are monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms in the Chattahoochee River region of western Georgia, set to move south later tonight. What's left of it can bring rain and thunder action into southwestern Georgia before midnight. A few storms can be gusty, but the activity is set to weaken before having a more widespread impact in the western sections of our region. Saturday morning will be warm with lows in the mid 70s. A weaker form of high pressure will still exert a hot influence on the area this holiday weekend, with expected highs Saturday in the mid and upper 90s and feels-like values at or above 108°. A heat advisory will be in effect for most local counties Saturday afternoon and early evening. A few patchy showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Each day this weekend and through Independence Day will feature a chance for showers and storms, but they'll be generally scattered and locally heavy.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist