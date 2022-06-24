Friday evening First to Know forecast (06/24/2022)

The heat wave is being busted in some areas this evening with heavy rain and active storms. A few more will develop around the state line region of the central Big Bend and southwestern Georgia. Some will contain downpours and quick-developing wind gusts, along with isolated cases of hail. A disturbance plus a slow-moving cold front will keep clouds in place overnight and help form showers and storms sooner in the day Saturday, meaning overnight lows will be mainly in the 70s and highs will range from the upper 80s at the coast to lower 90s in regions that get more sunshine, east of I-75 in south Georgia. Drier air moves south Sunday, allowing a return of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90s. Triple-digit highs are not in the forecast next week, but we will see a resumption of the afternoon thunderstorm cycle by the middle of the week.