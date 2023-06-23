Friday evening First To Know forecast (06/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The storm activity is less widespread and less potent late today, but a couple of zones of downpours and lightning will affect coastal locations and the I-75 region this evening. Only a few occasions of stronger wind gusts are expected, with a low-end, isolated chance for a briefly severe storm. The action will further diminish by late tonight, and leftover cloudiness will be present in the morning. It will stay humid with nighttime temps in the 70s. While a few showers and storms are possible before midday near the coast and marine areas, most of the scattered variety of thunder and rain will be in northern Florida in the afternoon while southern Georgia areas will be slightly drier. Highs will be around 90° to the low 90s. Sunday's rain chances will be connected to the onshore sea breeze while the remainder of inland areas will be dry and hot. A couple of rounds of strong or severe storms can happen Monday and Tuesday, then attention will shift to a few midweek days of hotter temps in the middle 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist