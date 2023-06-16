Friday Evening First To Know Forecast (06/16/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms across the region have tapered off for now, but scattered storms will begin to pop up on the radar as we head into the evening hours. A 2/5 scattered risk for severe weather remains through the evening with damaging winds and hail the biggest threats. The threat for passing storms exists through the overnight hours, before Saturday morning begins with overcast skies. Widespread storms with locally heavy rainfall will show up on radar tomorrow after 1pm. Damaging winds and hail are possible in these storms, with a chance at an isolated tornado in our western counties. Storms will become spottier in nature tomorrow night, but still hold the risk for becoming severe. Overnight lows tonight will dip into the low 70s, before warming up into the mid and upper 80s for the day tomorrow. Increased cloud cover and storm development will help keep our temperatures from reaching the 90s across much of the region. Looking ahead, the stormy pattern continues through the weekend and into next week.