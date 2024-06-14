Friday evening First To Know forecast (06/14/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The effects of limited rain coverage and highs in the mid and upper 90s again will produce a very warm evening, with temps falling gradually into the 80s. The 70s won't become more widespread until after midnight. At least the sky will be mainly clear, which helps in the cooling effort overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

A building high-pressure zone to our north will be close enough to influence a downward trend in rain and storm production Saturday and a rapid warming trend in the mid-morning hours and beyond. It will be sunny with some scattered fair-weather clouds in the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm can form near the sea breeze zone just inland from the coast.

High temperatures will run well into the mid and upper 90s. A few neighborhoods are likely to top 100° for at least a brief time in the mid- to late-afternoon hours.

Father's Day Sunday provides very little change in the pattern, aside from a little extra moisture that can play a role in causing a few more showers and storms to form for the Big Bend counties. Most areas will stay dry and hot, though, with highs continuing their streak in the mid and upper 90s.

The work week ahead will focus on tropical moisture which stays mainly to our west. A slight ramp-up in the daily shower and storm chances is possible, especially after midweek. Highs will remain in the mid 90s, but will go lower if the rain trends increase for the region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist