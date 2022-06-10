Friday evening First to Know forecast (06/10/2022)

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are present this evening in the interior parts of the eastern Big Bend, moving east. Broader strong storms will weaken in the Florida Panhandle; leftover wind boundaries will support nighttime and morning showers and storms for the western Big Bend coast and Apalachee Bay. Patchy cloudiness is forecast elsewhere overnight with lows in the lower 70s. Highs Saturday will climb to around 90° to the lower 90s. Showers and storms will re-develop by midday, especially in the eastern Big Bend through the I-75 south Georgia corridor, and move east through the evening. Sunday's rain pattern will also be scattered in nature and locally heavy, but not many severe weather risks are foreseen. Temperatures next week will run hotter with high pressure returning; mid 90s will be common with feels-like afternoon temps around 100° to 107°.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist