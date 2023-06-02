Friday evening First To Know forecast (06/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather scenario this weekend will feature a mix of conditions: Breaks of clear sky and abundant sunshine, scattered clouds popping up in the warmer times of the day, and northeast wind flow keeping mugginess levels in check, and a variety of spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms which will move mainly from northeast to southwest toward the coast. Temperatures trends will be steady both days, with forecast lows tonight in the mid to upper 60s, and highs Saturday in the upper 80s to around 90°. Sunday won't be too dramatically different in terms of the amounts of sunshine, clouds, and passing showers and thunder. It will be mainly on the drier side of things early next week with near-average highs around the 90° mark. Later next week, a slow-moving front may approach and support a few more daytime rain and storm areas. Tropical Storm Arlene in the central Gulf does not play a direct role in the weather setup.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist