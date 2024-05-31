Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/31/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We haven't seen many showers forming along today's sea breeze flow, but there are some associated clouds that, theoretically, can cause a brief shower to develop. Chances are low but best in the I-10 corridor through U.S 19/27 in the eastern Big Bend. Otherwise, patchy clouds and some breaks of clear sky will be the main weather features later tonight.

It will also stay warm for a while, with temps falling through the 80s and dipping into the 70s late. Saturday morning lows reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

We'll have a general cloud-and-sun blend Saturday. Western sections (Lake Seminole and thereabouts) will have more layers of clouds and some reduction in sunshine. Eastern zones (I-75 or so) should stretch out the sun more broadly with passing clouds.

Scattered showers and storms will aim for the tri-state areas and points west, where widespread rain and storms are most likely. Local rain coverage goes from scattered west in the afternoon to isolated to none east.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, depending on the amount of cloud cover one encounters.

The Deep South disturbance creeps northeast of the region Sunday, but the trailing end of it sill support a few more showers and storms around in the afternoon. There are no day-long washout conditions expected, and severe thunderstorm chances are minimal.

Next week, a few pop-up showers and storms are possible, but they'll be limited in number while summerlike heat revs up with highs in the mid 90s by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist