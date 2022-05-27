Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/27/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's cold front is moving east, out of the region, and a few leftover clouds remain in its wake. A stray shower this evening is possible, but not likely to cause widespread rain risk. A general clearing trend is anticipated tonight with the arrival of slightly drier air, which will allow lows to fall into the mid 60s by sunrise. A good deal of sun is forecast for the start of the Memorial Day weekend, with only a stray shower possible late in the day connected to the sea breeze. Highs will be seasonably warm in the upper 80s to near 90° not just Saturday, but Sunday as well. Another isolated shower or storm can form near the coast Sunday afternoon. Memorial Day itself will have a few more afternoon and evening showers and storms, but generally scattered. Waves of moisture will be around Florida later next week, but no big enhancement of our rain coverage is foreseen at this point.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Memorial Day three-day forecast



--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist