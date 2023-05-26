Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/26/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patches of cloud cover are blocking the sun from time to time. and even a couple of brief showers had developed and moved southwest toward the coast. Evening showers won't be numerous or high-impact. Clouds will break are additional dry air arrives overnight. This will cause temps to fall into the 60s late tonight, reaching lows near 60s and the upper 50s in many inland areas. Saturday will be quite delightful for late May with low humidity and forecast highs topping out around 80° with no rain and just a few passing clouds. Sunday will be slightly warmer in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and an isolated shower chance in southern Georgia. Memorial Day will also be warm and not very humid with only a slim opportunity for spotty rain. Reality and summer-like conditions set it by midweek as highs return to around 90°, humidity levels increase, and a couple of daytime showers and storms will develop.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist