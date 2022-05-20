Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This evening will feature areas of clouds and a few spotty showers and storms. Any rain action will move north and affect only specific localized areas. It will remain humid with patchy clouds overnight with lows around 70°. Morning showers are possible near the bay and coastline, with pockets of sunshine inland. With deep moisture from the south, and a minor disturbance nearby, it's likely to have showers and storms spark off by midday and move across most local counties through the afternoon. Downpours, lightning, modestly strong wind gusts, and isolated hail are possible in the strongest storms. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will also have occasional sunshine amid scattered showers and storms throughout the area. Rain duration will be intermittent, but can create a decent soaking. A slow-moving cold front Sunday and Monday can enhance rain coverage in some cases.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist