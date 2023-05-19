Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloud cover today has delayed the development of those spotty showers and storms that we've seen many times this week, so evening rain activity will be decreased by quite a lot. A few breaks in the clouds are likely in some locations, and the chance for a stray shower can't be totally discounted this evening. Temperatures will be mild in the 70s this evening, falling to the upper 60s to around 70° for morning lows. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sun and enough of a warming trend to get us well into the 80s to around 90° for highs. Showers and storms are expected near the coastline and in the western counties near Lake Seminole as a cold front approaches. The front will bring up cloud coverage into Sunday along with more showers and storms forming. Isolated storms both days can generate wind gusts and a little bit of hail. The front sags south early next week and local winds become northeasterly; drier conditions are forecast for inland sections while times of showers and thunder will be expected for eastern and coastal areas.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist