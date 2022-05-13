Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/13/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A true scattering of showers and isolated thunderstorms is underway around many parts of the region. Most of the activity will remain below severe strength, and mainly move to the south. Local heavy rain and some lightning will occur, but durations should be short. Some pockets of clouds will be leftover this evening and tonight, with breaks of clear sky in the morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will have a sun-and-cloud mix along with just a couple of daytime showers or storms. Highs will top out in the mid and upper 80s. Sunday will be similar with highs near 90° and a few more hit-or-miss-variety rain and thunderstorms. The middle of next week will feature the hottest temps of the season with a zone of higher pressure and highs running into the middle 90s with little chance for rain.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist