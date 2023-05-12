Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/12/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Afternoon thunderstorms have developed a little more easily today, quickly ramping up in several local spots to become heavy and strong. A slow movement to the east is detected with most of these storms. The outflowing winds will be gusty and influential in the development of new showers and storms scattered across the eastern counties of the region closer to I-75 this evening. A few severe storms are possible, mainly for the risk of large hail and damaging wind gusts. Action should settle down by 10 p.m. with most areas of rain done by midnight. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The cycle of morning sun and heating will lead to a few more pop-up rain and storm areas by afternoon with Saturday highs around 90°. Mother's Day Sunday won't be much different with temperatures and rain patterns. Slightly fewer storms are possible early next week but readings will remain near or a bit above seasonal averages.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist