Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/10/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold front that caused so much active weather in many parts of the country — including our own local neighborhoods — will push south through our counties tonight. A few leftover showers are expected for some coastal and southeast Big Bend communities, but clouds will be breaking across inland counties. That trend will carry forward in southern areas, too, with the push of dry air punching down the mugginess.

Forecast lows will be in the low to mid 60s Saturday morning. We'll have broad sunshine and a few passing clouds throughout the afternoon with high temps getting back to the low to mid 80s, close to average.

Sunday Mother's Day will feature more mid- and high-level clouds. The morning starts cool in the upper 50s to low 60s, and highs will be seasonably warm in the low to mid 80s.

The upper flow will bring another storm system into the northern Gulf region, increasing clouds later Monday and renewing the chances for a few strong and severe storms on Tuesday. Readings will return to above-average levels by midweek with occasional rain and storm chances to follow.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist