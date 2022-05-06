Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/06/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered strong and severe storms will move mainly to the east across the state line region. These storms will cause some stronger wind gusts and pockets of related damage. Frequent lightning and heavy rain are expected. A few storms can produce hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible. The highest chance for the numerous occurrences of severe storms will be around the north of the Florida/Georgia line. Leftover showers and storms will linger tonight across the Suwannee River region, where they're expected to become less intense. Early-morning cloudiness will start clearing out after sunrise. Temperatures will be in a mix of 80s and 70s late this afternoon, dropping into the 60s Saturday morning once the clearing process starts. Sun and passing clouds are expected for Saturday and Mother's Day Sunday with highs both days in the mid 80s. Morning lows will drop to the 50s and 60s for several days next week with a constant flow of dry air from the north. Highs will be seasonably warm in the 80s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist