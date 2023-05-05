Friday evening First To Know forecast (05/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Layers of clouds overhead will partially block the late-day sunshine, but the only isolated shower chances will appear in the Forgotten Coast region as a weakening area of rain and storms moves southeast over Apalachee Bay. This will prevent a perfectly clear sky tonight, but the rain action will remain at a bare minimum. Forecast temps will fall into the 70s later this evening, getting to lows in the low to mid 60s early Saturday morning. There will be some sunshine and passing cloudy spots Saturday afternoon with just a few late-afternoon showers or isolated storms possible as highs go close to the upper 80s. Sunday's weather will be quite similar with a partly sunny trend and a couple of showers or storms forming. Overall coverage of rain will be spotty and localized. The warm setup will stretch into next week with more opportunities to hit 90° for highs with a noticeably higher level of moisture, and the risk for scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist