Friday evening First To Know forecast (04/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few isolated showers and storms will affect eastern Big Bend and state line southern Georgia counties through the mid-evening hours. Pockets of leftover clouds are likely late tonight and Saturday morning with a period of generally settled weather conditions. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 70s while staying considerably humid. Forecast lows will reach the mid 60s. A few spots of morning showers and storms are possible in marine areas, but a broader area of developed rain and thunderstorms is set to reach Big Bend counties by the early afternoon. This activity will cause downpours, strong wind gusts, and times of severe thunderstorms including wind-driven damage, hail, and a couple of tornadoes. This action will stretch into the early evening hours before decreasing. Highs will be in the low 80s with a steady southerly breeze. Sunday morning, a final cold front will push through, triggering one last batch of scattered showers, storms, and severe weather before sunrise Sunday. Afterwards, a clearing and drying trend will take place and stretch into the first half of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist