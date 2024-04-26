Friday evening First To Know forecast (04/26/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered clouds are present early this evening. With a southeast wind flow and an onshore seabreeze, a few more clouds in the central Big Bend and near US 319 in southern Georgia will build and create a slim chance for a brief shower. Evening temps will be mainly in the 80s, falling into the 70s by sunset.

A source of moisture in the western Gulf will provide a veil of clouds that will thicken up overnight around our region and cast a filter on Saturday's sunshine. Morning lows in the mid 60s will gradually warm through the morning. We'll be within range of the mid 80s for highs Saturday afternoon.

Local winds will be from the east and can be breezy, especially for coastal locations.

The cloud deck will thin out Saturday evening and Sunday, but warm-weather scattered clouds will be present in the afternoon again. Sunday temperatures will be similar to Saturday (lows in the 60s, highs in the mid 80s).

A slight bit of dry air will bring morning lows into the lower side of the 60s early next work week while highs will make a run toward 90° starting midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist