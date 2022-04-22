Friday evening First To Know forecast (04/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The weather pattern over the weekend won't be much different from that of the last couple of days; we'll have rather dry air, areas of clear sky, a few patchy clouds in the daytime, and temperatures near or a little above seasonal averages. The east breeze will be noticeable, especially over waters and near the coastline. Forecast lows tonight and Saturday night will fall toward 60°, and highs both weekend afternoons will be in the middle 80s. Nearby upper-level high pressure will aid in keeping showers and storms absent from the weekend scene, but also bumping up some southern Georgia highs closer to 90°. The warm spell continues early next week before a modest cold front brings scattered shower/thunderstorm chances by Tuesday.

