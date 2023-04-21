Friday evening First To Know forecast (04/21/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloud cover will increase gradually through the evening and night ahead of a cold front and its associated unsettled weather. Overnight temperatures will be affected by clouds and moisture. A few showers are possible just before midnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will linger Saturday morning before the main cold front passes. Shower and rain coverage will be scattered throughout the day, with a focus for a few thunderstorms east of the U.S. Highway 319 corridor. A couple of storms there in the afternoon can be gusty with occasional lightning. Highs will vary between the upper 70s and mid 80s, depending on areas of clouds, rain, and sunshine. Sunday will be less humid and sunnier for all with highs in the lower 80s. Next week features a series of disturbances that will elevate the rain chances and produce a few stronger storms in the midweek time frame.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist