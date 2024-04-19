Friday evening First To Know forecast (04/19/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The touch of summer being felt today (Friday) will subside a bit over the weekend, but conditions will stay on the warm side. Evening temps will fall into the 70s later, with 60s overnight. The sky will be mostly clear before areas of fog develop after 2 a.m.

Outdoor activities are more likely to go without rain Saturday near the coast and north toward Interstate 10. The farther north we go, the higher likelihood that we'll have developing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slow-to-move frontal zone will help to activate scattered rain and storms, particularly near and north of US 84 in southern Georgia. A few storms in the mid-afternoon through the late-evening hours have the chance to cause strong wind gusts and some hail. Isolated severe storms are in the mix, as well.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s north to upper 80s south. The immediate shoreline will be slightly cooler.

Sunday will feature more cloudiness by afternoon with an increasing chance for scattered showers and storms area-wide, still focused in the PM hours. An isolated strong storm or two is possible. Highs will be a notch lower in the low to mid 80s, depending on how thick the cloudiness gets and when the rain activity arrives.

The late Sunday front will push areas of rain to the east Monday morning and bring in a drier and slightly cooler air mass, bringing our temperatures back to around average with 50s for lows and lower 80s for highs Monday through Wednesday. But we'll likely get back to very warm levels by the end of next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist