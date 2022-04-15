Friday evening First To Know forecast (04/15/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dry air was effective at limited cloud cover in most areas this afternoon. Scattered clouds in the Suwannee River are likely this evening as east wind comes off the Atlantic. It's not likely rain will develop, but an isolated shower can briefly pop up near the eastern Big Bend shores. Otherwise, it will be mainly clear with patchy fog in the morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A fair mix of clouds and sun is forecast for the holiday weekend, with some showers and storms sprinkled in the afternoons. Isolated cases of gusty storms are possible, especially for southern Georgia. Saturday's highs will be in the mid 80s. Easter Sunday morning with have areas of clouds and fog with readings in the 60s, and another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with 80s for temperatures. Drier and seasonably mild conditions are expected Tuesday and beyond.

abc 27 First to Know Weather Easter/Passover forecasts



--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist