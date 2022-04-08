Friday evening First To Know forecast (04/08/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We have one more cold snap upon us in this waning cool season, accompanied by abundant weekend sunshine. The emerging dry and cooler air will generate a steady breeze after sunrise, and sustained winds will be around 10 to 20 mph for most of the day. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s after morning lows tumble into the mid to lower 40s. Patchy clouds in the morning will further clear out in the daytime. Isolated frost is possible in inland areas Sunday with morning lows around the 40° mark. A quick jump in temps is expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s to close to 80°. Further warming is projected next week with increasing moisture and clouds. Rain chances are limited Tuesday but rise Thursday with a nearby, slower-moving cold front. Some thunderstorms are likely.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for some of the Suwannee River counties, as well as the Forgotten Coast, for wind speeds exceeding 20 mph at times.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist