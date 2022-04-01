Friday evening First To Know forecast (04/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Only a few thin clouds will be visible amid an otherwise clear sky for Friday evening and night. Drier air will keep the muggy factor very low, and temperatures will fall into the 60s later. Eventual lows will be around 50° to the mid 50s. Saturday's weather conditions will depend on where you are or where you're going; southern Georgia will have sunshine with scattered clouds. Areas around I-10 will encounter more clouds and a few passing showers. Coastal zones will have widespread clouds with times of showers and rain, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be mainly in the 70s. Dryness returns for all areas Sunday with highs close to 80°. The next storm system affects the area Tuesday through Thursday with opportunities for heavy rain and a few strong and severe thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist