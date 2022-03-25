Friday evening First To Know forecast (03/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A source of dry and mild air will create an ideal outdoor weekend for the region. West to northwest wind will be occasionally breezy, and mornings will be a bit cool for late March. Nighttime readings will fall into the 50s and 40s, with lows around the low to mid 40s. Full sunshine is expected Saturday with temps rebounding to the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be similar, except for some patchy clouds ahead of a reinforcing dose of dry air. A warming trend continues early next week with no rain but more moisture with morning fog possible. The next organized storm system will cross the Deep South states midweek, reaching our area Thursday with areas of rain and strong thunderstorms possible.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist