Friday evening First to Know forecast (03/24/2023)

It will be a warmer and more humid string of hours ahead with a gradual increase in cloud cover later tonight through Saturday morning. South winds will also increase to a breezier level, especially around and after sunrise. We won't have rain this evening, and some areas Saturday may not experience rain, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated as a cold front comes closer to southwestern Georgia. Nighttime temperatures will drop into the 70s and level off in the mid 60s. Highs tomorrow range from the upper 70s coast to low to mid 80s inland. Sunshine will be occasionally mixed in with areas of clouds as a few of those thunderstorms develop in the western flank of the region in the mid-morning and move eastward through the afternoon. The cold front will slow and then retreat to the north on Sunday, meaning a continuation of warm and humid weather with a partly cloudy sky, and a focus for Sunday thunderstorms across interior southern Georgia.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist