Friday evening First To Know forecast (03/22/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another wave of showers, rain, and embedded thunderstorms will move through most Big Bend counties through the early evening hours. Locations affected will have times of downpours and occasional lightning. A few stronger wind gusts are noted, especially near coastal counties. The severe weather risk remains limited, but is not zero.

We'll catch a break in the rain as it moves east-northeast. An additional batch of showers and few storms is forecast to move in from the west late tonight through early Saturday morning, with spotty heavy rain possible around and south of the state line.

Forecast temperatures will be steady in the 60s to around 70 this evening. Overnight lows will drop closer to the lower 60s.

The main low-pressure system sparking today's rain will rotate over the area Saturday morning and afternoon, casting cloudiness around and keeping a few local showers or a brief storm possible through mid-afternoon. Overall rain coverage will be lower than today, though. Highs will get into the lower 70s.

A drying trend will occur late Saturday and last through Sunday. Morning temps will start around 50°, and 70s will return in the afternoon. We'll remain dry Monday. The next front approaches by Tuesday afternoon with more clouds and rain coverage increasing for the midweek time frame.

