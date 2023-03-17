Friday evening First To Know forecast (03/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A line of active thunderstorms and heavy rain will enter the western side of our area this evening, where the chances for damaging wind gusts will be highest. The line of storms will move steadily east after sunset, causing wind-driven downpours and a chance for a few severe thunderstorm warnings in north Florida and stateline southern Georgia counties through 1:00 a.m. While the intensity of thunderstorms will decrease overnight, leftover clouds and passing showers are expected to continue as cold air pours into the region. This will set us up with a mostly cloudy and occasionally showery Saturday with chilly wintry temperatures. Forecast readings this evening will fall into the 60s, then drop into the 50s by sunrise as the cold front pushes through. A lack of sunshine and steady north breeze Saturday will cap highs in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Partial clearing is likely for inland areas Sunday as temps remain cold. Monday morning can reach the 30s with patchy frost. A much warmer setup arrives by midweek, with 80s for highs about a week from now.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist