Friday evening First To Know forecast (03/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are still in the midst of monitoring for future severe thunderstorm activity that will affect the region late tonight and early Saturday morning. The evening weather will be cloudy with passing showers. Heavier rain will be over the bay and in the lower Suwannee Valley. By 11 p.m., a line of intense thunderstorms will take shape and move into our western counties. A few thunderstorms that form ahead of it are capable of forming waterspouts or tornadoes. The main line of thunderstorms will contain widespread strong wind gusts, some of which can reach and exceed 60 mph. The severe weather will clear out of eastern areas around dawn. Temperatures will hover near 70° all night, then fall during the day with a clearing trend. It will continue to be breezy and gusty Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning temps will fall below freezing across the area, and freeze advisories are expected to be upgraded to warnings.

