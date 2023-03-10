Friday evening First to Know forecast (03/10/2023)

Strong thunderstorms focused in the southeastern Big Bend this evening will move to the east-southeast, decreasing the severe-weather risks there. Elsewhere, passing showers and a quick thunderstorm are possible through about 10 p.m. Afterwards, a cold front will move south of the region and allow a gradual clearing trend prior to sunrise. Saturday features broader amounts of sunshine and seasonably mild afternoon readings. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s, with some 40s possible in southern Georgia, and highs will rebound to the mid 70s. Sunday, winds will swing back to the south and bump into the next cold front that will affect the area with scattered strong and severe storms, especially in southwestern Georgia late in the day and the evening. The front will pass through by Monday, renewing a dry and cooler air source that will stretch the whole week long. Occasional cloud cover will be present through Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist