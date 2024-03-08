Friday evening First To Know forecast (03/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We have an unsettled 24-hour period ahead featuring a cluster of heavy rain and active storms that will cross through several southwestern Georgia counties, especially those closest to the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers after sunset. The broadest extend of rain and storms will cover north through middle Georgia, but some spots around US 82 will encounter downpours and strong wind gusts. A few severe storms are possible on the far northern side of our service area (namely Miller, Baker, Mitchell, and Tift counties).

Overall, stateline counties Friday evening will be mostly cloudy, mild, and humid, with isolated spot showers possible in the western Big Bend. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday will be generally cloudy with a breezy south to southwest wind. A cold front will slide into the region from the west. The warm, humid air, along with the steady breeze and the push of the front, will cause thunderstorms to pop, which can grow into stronger and severe storms. A few of these storms will cause hail, damaging wind gusts, and occasional rotation that can lead to tornadoes. Storm action will move east of the Suwannee River region by Saturday evening.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

A clearing trend starts Sunday with drier air and a cool-down that will stretch into the middle of next week.

Isolated showers are possible starting Wednesday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist