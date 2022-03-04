Friday evening First To Know forecast (03/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will become another evening of mild temperatures, falling to slightly colder levels late, with areas of clear sky. Temps in the 60s and 50s are forecast, with overnight lows bottoming out around 50°. There's a little more moisture available, so patchy fog is possible before sunrise. Any fog areas will dissipate by mid-morning, leading to more sunshine and a steady warming trend. Forecast highs are in the upper 70s coast to mid 80s inland and east along I-75 counties. The fire danger remains elevated to high across the region away from the immediate shoreline. It will be dry Sunday and Monday before rain potential increases Tuesday with a slower-moving cold front nearing the region.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist