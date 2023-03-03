Friday evening First To Know forecast (03/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Very breezy conditions will continue through the late-evening hours with quick-moving cloudiness and occasional spots of showers. While most rain areas will be brief and not incredibly strong, the overall windy flow can help enhance local wind gusts within zones of rain. The severe weather risk is near zero. Winds will relax later in the night as clouds shift toward the eastern Big Bend and coastal areas, where a few showers are possible early Saturday morning. Forecast lows will drop into the 50s inland to lower 60s elsewhere. The highest amounts of sunshine will be in inland areas of southern Georgia and the tri-state region, with leftover clouds for the bay and coastline and the Suwannee Valley, though most shower activity will end by sunrise. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday provides the most widespread sunshine and the coolest morning readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Next week features off-and-on small rain chances and a stretch of mild days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist