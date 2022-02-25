Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A weak cold front in the tri-state region will promote areas of cloudiness this evening and tonight, without much, if any, shower activity. A clearer sky is possible in the Suwannee valley and the eastern Big Bend, where morning fog is possible. Lows will be in the mid 50s to near 60°. A north wind setup Saturday will drop humidity levels a bit, but patchy clouds will mix in with the sunshine. Highs remain mild in the mid 70s north to lower 80s southeast. Sunday's weather will be similar with partly cloudy trends and mild conditions. Clouds increase late Sunday through Monday with a front that will bring scattered showers and an average level of coolness to start March.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist