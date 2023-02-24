Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/24/2023)

The weekend weather will resemble a pattern more typical of April, with afternoons being way, way warm, and mornings featuring foggy and muggy conditions. There's not much of a rain threat, though, as a zone of high pressure continues to block any cold air advances into our area. This evening, scattered clouds will partly clear before layers of fog

and low clouds from the coast develop inland. Another dense fog advisory will be up for Big Bend counties at night, with temps falling into the 70s and bottoming out in the upper and mid 60s. Saturday late-morning will have lingering clouds before breaking by midday. West winds will help warm up readings into the mid and upper 80s, and it will still feel humid for late February. Sunday won't be much different. A weak front enters Tuesday with a scattering of showers and a little dip in the humidity levels. A stronger front is set to arrive next Friday. Before then, highs will still run into the 80s each afternoon.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist