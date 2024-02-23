Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/23/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold front that triggered today's scattered showers and rain will move eastbound across the region this evening. Rain and isolated storms in the Suwannee Valley will move out this evening, and a clearing trend that's underway in the tri-state area will spread east in the late-night hours. High pressure comes in just in time for a sunshiny weekend with cool mornings and milder afternoons.

Forecast lows will drop into the mid 40s to low 50s, with Saturday highs topping out around the lower 70s. There will be a noticeable breeze from the northwest during the daytime hours.

Sunday morning will be the coldest in this series, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s while daytime readings climb back into the 60s and near 70°.

Next week features a steady warming trend without another cold front approaching until the last half of the week. Days will be mostly sunny to partly sunny with highs in the upper half of the 70s and lows warming through the 40s. Scattered shower chances return by next Wednesday afternoon and stretch until the end of the week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist