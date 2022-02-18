Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's cold front is moving through the Suwannee River counties, and clearing has been underway in the tri-state region. Temperatures will fall from current warmer levels into the 50s by later tonight, on our way to the 40s early Saturday morning. Less cloud cover is expected for the weekend with a slow temperature rebound Saturday morning and afternoon. We'll experience highs in the 60s Saturday, then bumping up into the 70s Sunday after morning lows in the 30s to around 40°. This weekend will be the coolest set of days for a while, as high pressure next week ushers in warmer and more humid conditions while limiting any rain chances to isolated at most.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist