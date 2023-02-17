Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The cold front is moving out of the eastern Big Bend, taking most of the cloud cover with it. Further clearing is anticipated tonight along with steadily falling temperatures. The extra breeze will add more chill to the air; as actual temps fall through the 40s before midnight, winds up to 15 mph will cause feels-like values to drop toward 30° in the hours before sunrise. Forecast lows range from near freezing in interior southern Georgia to the upper 30s at the coast. We'll have abundant sunshine Saturday with readings rising back into the mid and lower 60s for highs. Sunday will bring more clouds into the scene, but not much worse than a partly cloudy trend with highs returning to the 70s. Next week will be generally dry but becoming more humid with a south and southwest wind pattern plus upper high pressure in the Gulf region; we're likely to have the warmest stretch of days so far this year with expected highs topping in the mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist