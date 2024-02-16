Friday evening First To Know forecast (02/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The moisture is increasing, leading to spots of light rain and drizzle forming this evening across southern Georgia and approaching the coastline. It will be drizzly and damp in several locations late tonight and early in the morning. Rain activity will remain light, with no thunderstorms developing. Forecast temperatures will be in the 60s, settling down into the lower 50s Saturday morning.

While it will remain cloudy Saturday, shower and light rain coverage will favor areas around the south of the state line. They'll be scattered in the morning, then spreading out more across north Florida counties by the afternoon and evening. The coverage should still be a bit more scattered in interior south Georgia. Rain totals will be limited to half an inch or less in most cases, with highs reaching the low 60s.

Sunday features a slow clearing trend in the afternoon once showers subside after midday. Areas of rain will continue in the Suwannee River valley in particular until late. Temperatures will be cold in the 50s.

Most of next week will be sunny with few clouds. Morning lows Monday and Tuesday will be in the frosty 30s. Highs in the 60s recover to the 70s by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist